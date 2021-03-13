Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

