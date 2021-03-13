Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,818,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

EL stock opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.86 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

