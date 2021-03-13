Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 38,303 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

