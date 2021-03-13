Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.