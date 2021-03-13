Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 29,748 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $7,586,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

