Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.15 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,391. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

