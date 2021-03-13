Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.58 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,451 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,065. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

