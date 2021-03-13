Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.02 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $238.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

