Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.03 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

