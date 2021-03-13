Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 47,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.89. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

