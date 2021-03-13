Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $11.74 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 176,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. The company has a market cap of $418.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

