Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

