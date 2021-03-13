Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 214,754 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 785,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,182,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,072,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 207,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,324,828. The company has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

