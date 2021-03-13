Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 24,122 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

