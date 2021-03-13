Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 33,444 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,444 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

TJX opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

