Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.30 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

KMB stock opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.