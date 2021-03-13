Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.98 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.