Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Chubb by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,593,000 after buying an additional 481,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after buying an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of CB opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

