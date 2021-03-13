Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.08 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,766,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.08 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

