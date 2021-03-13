Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.31 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $8,213,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.46. 12,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,178. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.45.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

