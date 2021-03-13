Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.65 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

DFS traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.78. 16,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,285. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

