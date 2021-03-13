Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.84 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

