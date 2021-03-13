Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.90 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,809 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in eBay by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in eBay by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

