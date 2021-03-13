Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.06 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

