Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.08 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.40 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

