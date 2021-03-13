Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.23 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

