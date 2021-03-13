Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.23 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.