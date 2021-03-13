Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,883 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,423 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 258,907 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.