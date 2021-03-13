Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,927 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.54 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

