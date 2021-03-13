Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.03.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 140,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

