Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

