Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

