Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.