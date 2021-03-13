Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $274.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

