Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

