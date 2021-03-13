Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $511.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

