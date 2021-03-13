Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

