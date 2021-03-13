Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

