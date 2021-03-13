Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

AMP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

