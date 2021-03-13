Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

