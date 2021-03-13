Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $343.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

