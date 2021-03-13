Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,221. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

