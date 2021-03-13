Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $184.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

