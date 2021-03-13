Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $37,687,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

