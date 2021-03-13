Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

