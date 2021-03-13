Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 256,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 484,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

BK opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

