Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone by 151.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 188.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $11.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,273.64. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,627. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,181.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.77.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,929 shares of company stock valued at $51,916,233. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

