Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

