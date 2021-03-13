Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,556.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481,962 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.48 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

