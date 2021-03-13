Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

